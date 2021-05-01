Arsenal set to block Lucas Torreira’s Atletico Madrid loan return

Premier League side Arsenal will not allow Lucas Torreira to return on loan to Atletico Madrid next season.

The Uruguayan international joined the La Liga giants on a season long loan deal at the start of the 2020/21 campaign after slipping down the midfield pecking order at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite also struggling to establish himself as a regular first team option with Diego Simeone‘s Spanish top flight leaders in recent months, he is rumoured to be happy in Madrid, and open to a loan return to the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Simeone is not convinced by him with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta also unsure on the former Sampdoria star.

Torreira is rumoured to eyeing a return to South America ahead of next season, with a dream move to Boca Juniors a possibility, but the Brazilian club are unwilling to pay Arsenal’s current €15m asking price.