Valencia eye replacements for reserve keeper Jasper Cillessen

La Liga side Valencia are rumoured to be lining up replacement options for back up keeper Jasper Cillessen this summer.

The former Barcelona stopper joined Los Che in a 2019 deal, which saw Neto he in the opposite direction to Catalonia, in a player plus cash move.

However, the Dutch international has failed to re-establish himself in Javi Gracia‘s starting line up in 2020/21 after losing his No.1 spot to Jaume Domenech last season.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the club want to move him off their wage bill as his salary higher than the majority of their first teamers.

A potential sale will be ratified by the club if they receive an offer in the region of €5m, in what could be a summer of major upheaval at the Estadio Mestalla, with Gracia’s own future in doubt.

The reports adds Sevilla keeper Tomas Vaclik is being touted as a replacement, when his contract with the club expires this summer, with Stade de Reims star Pedrag Rajkovic another potential option.