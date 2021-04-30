Spanish football headlines: Barcelona legend returns, Real Madrid’s complicated contract and Barca star set for Olympics

Spanish football morning headlines for April 30.

Camp Nou legend returns

Former Barcelona goalkeeper Victor Valdes has returned to the club to coach goalkeepers in the Juvenil A side, report Diario AS.

Valdes returned to the Camp Nou after ending his playing career when he became coach of the club’s Juvenil team, but the Blaugrana confirmed via a statement in October 2019 that he had left after just a few months.

Now he has returned following an offer from the club’s new president Joan Laporta.

Madrid’s complicated renewal

Real Madrid news is focused on a host of contract renewals and the future of defender Nacho Fernandez is increasingly complicated, report ABC.

As he is over the age of 30 – Nacho is 31 – the club are only offering him a one-year renewal to his deal which is expires in 2022, while he has offers of three years from other clubs.

Nacho has spent the entirety of his professional carer in the Spanish capital.

Brazil make Emerson request

Brazil will make a request to Barcelona to allow Emerson Royal to play in this summer’s Olympic Games, report Goal.com.

Clubs are entitled to stop their players from participating in the competition but Emerson – who is also co-owned by Real Betis – is wanted by his nation this summer.