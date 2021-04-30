Spanish football evening headlines: Barcelona’s contract offer to Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos still out for Real Madrid and Barca appeal Koeman ban

Spanish football evening headlines for April 30.

Barca’s Messi offer

The long-awaited contract extension offer from Barcelona to Lionel Messi has now been made with the details outlined by Deportes Cuatro.

The latest report claims that Messi’s salary has to be cut in half in the new contract proposal but the Argentine superstar will not lose out financially due to the security of the duration of the deal – said to be 10 years in length.

Ramos still out for Madrid

There is no return for Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos for this weekend’s La Liga clash against Osasuna.

It remains unclear if Ramos will be a contender to start in Wednesday night’s Champions League semi final second leg against Chelsea.

Right-back Dani Carvajal will miss the rest of the season through injury and joins Lucas Vazquez and Ferland Mendy on the absentee list as Madrid remain short on defenders.

Barca appeal Koeman ban

Barcelona are set to appeal the two-game touchline ban handed down to their boss Ronald Koeman following his dismissal on Thursday against Granada.

As per Catalan radio station RAC1, Koeman was given a two-game touchline ban but Cadena Cope now say that the club will appeal this ban.

Koeman is now set to miss two crucial games for his club – a trip to his former employers Valencia at the Mestalla before then missing the crucial clash against current league leaders Atletico Madrid in the Catalan capital.