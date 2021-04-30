Real Madrid’s new complicated contract renewal

Real Madrid news is focused on a host of contract renewals and the future of defender Nacho Fernandez is increasingly complicated, report ABC.

As he is over the age of 30 – Nacho is 31 – the club are only offering him a one-year renewal to his deal which is expires in 2022, while he has offers of three years from other clubs.

The versatile defender has become an increasingly key member of the Madrid backline this season due to the absences of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

Nacho has been an important member for Los Blancos this campaign and in recent weeks he had formed a formidable defensive partnership with Eder Militao.

The club will be keen to tie Nacho down to a new deal but their policy of shortened contract lengths for players in that age bracket may lengthen the negotiation process.

Nacho has spent the entirety of his professional career in the Spanish capital.