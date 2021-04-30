Real Madrid’s Marcelo available for trip to Chelsea

Real Madrid are confident that defender Marcelo will be available for their Champions League semi final second leg against Chelsea next week.

It follows a report this week in El Mundo that the Brazilian would not be available for selection due to having to count votes in Madrid’s regional elections on Tuesday.

The report claims that Los Blancos have been working with the city’s electoral authorities to reverse the decision, which would see Marcelo be working on election day for the regional votes.

However, on Friday, Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane said that the player would be available for selection in spite of this situation and would be able to join his teammates on Wednesday.

Zidane told reporters on Friday: “Marcelo will be able to fulfil his obligations on Tuesday and then join his teammates the following day.”

The veteran left-back – who was deployed as wing-back in the first leg draw on Tuesday – has firmly lost his starting role at left-back to Ferland Mendy but had been recalled in the Frenchman’s absence.

Marcelo has been in Madrid since January 2007 and is a Spanish citizen due to his length of residence.