Real Madrid must pay €20k private flight for Marcelo to face Chelsea

It was one of the strangest stories of the week in Spanish football; a peculiarity which meant that a starting player was in danger of missing one of the most important matches of the season.

Real Madrid defender Marcelo may not have been able to be involved in next week’s Champions League semi final second leg against Chelsea because of citizen duties during the regional elections in Madrid, as per El Mundo.

However, it now appears that the Brazilian will be able to play in the game after all – but it will come at a cost to Los Blancos.

The player will still have to be involved in the electoral process on Tuesday but can travel to London via a private jet the following day.

Diario AS highlight that such a move will cost Madrid €20k, which is said to have caused great anger at the club.

The Brazilian started the first leg in a left wing-back position and that could subsequently be the case again in London.