Real Madrid confirmed squad v Osasuna: Sergio Ramos absent once more

There is no return for Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos for this weekend’s La Liga clash against Osasuna.

A report in Diario AS earlier this week claimed Ramos had returned to first-team training and was expected to be involved this weekend, but that is not the case.

It remains unclear if Ramos will be a contender to start in Wednesday night’s Champions League semi final second leg against Chelsea.

Right-back Dani Carvajal will miss the rest of the season through injury and joins Lucas Vazquez and Ferland Mendy on the absentee list as Madrid remain short on defenders.

Ramos has suffered from a knee injury and muscular problems this year and he has only recently recovered from Covid-19, in a period of time in which he has been blighted by misfortune.

Alvaro Odriozola and Marcelo are likely to start the game for Los Blancos in a game that could be crucial for their title ambitions.