Future of Barcelona player less clear than ever

The future of Sergi Roberto at Barcelona is less clear than ever before and his future beyond this season remains uncertain, report Diario AS.

The 29-year-old has a contract at the Camp Nou through to the summer of 2022 and as per El Mundo Deportivo, the club have offered him a new deal worth an extra year through to 2023.

However, both of those reports also clarify that Sergi Roberto is not overly happy at being offered just a one-year extension – which does not provide him with security – whilst also increasingly less prominent in the first-team squad.

Sergino Dest and Oscar Mingueza are now both available at right-back while the emergence of multiple central midfield options have also reduced his prospects of making the starting line-ups.

The player’s last contract renewal was in February 2018 but the specifics over whether the player may need to accept a wage reduction have not been disclosed.

The Spain international has spent the entirety of his professional career at the Camp Nou and has played a prominent squad role in six La Liga titles, two Champions League titles and five Copa del Rey successes.