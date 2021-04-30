Eden Hazard set for first Real Madrid start since January

Eden Hazard is poised to start his first match for Real Madrid in over three months in this weekend’s La Liga clash against Osasuna.

The Belgian star has not made a start in any competition for Los Blancos since January and indeed has only started nine matches in all competition this season.

Now, El Chiringuito say he is in line to start this weekend’s clash against Osasuna.

🚨🚨🚨 INFO REAL MADRID @JLSanchez78: ✅💥 ZIDANE tiene previsto poner a HAZARD DE TITULAR contra Osasuna.#JUGONES pic.twitter.com/OEEW1IiIwX — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 30, 2021

Hazard came on as a late substitute in the midweek Champions League draw against Chelsea – his former club – and will likely be available to face the Blues from the start in next week’s return leg.

Hazard came on for a late cameo appearance in the clash in the league against Elche in March after a two-month layoff but had then suffered another fitness setback.

His continued absence prolonged his injury agony since joining the club in 2019 – and he has played only a bit-part role this campaign, but now he is hopeful of playing a key role in the closing weeks.