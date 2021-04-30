Chelsea star pair rated doubtful for Real Madrid Champions League return leg

Chelsea could be without two key star players for their Champions League semi final second leg against Real Madrid next week.

Thomas Tuchel‘s side hold a key away goals advantage over Zinedine Zidane‘s team, after picking up an impressive 1-1 draw away in Madrid last week, but according to reports from Marca, they are facing growing injury concerns.

Former Los Blancos midfielder Mateo Kovacic missed the first leg through injury and both he and German international Antonio Rudiger could be absent at Stamford Bridge on May 5.

Tuchel has confirmed both players will miss out on their Premier League game against Fulham tomorrow night and they now face a race to be fit in time to face Real Madrid.

Despite the concerns over Kovacic and Rudiger, ahead of the game, Tuchel hinted he is confident midfield pair N’Golo Kante and Jorginho will shake off minor knocks in time to start in West London.