Barcelona’s contract offer to Lionel Messi: 10-year deal, salary cut in half

The long-awaited contract extension offer from Barcelona to Lionel Messi has now been made with the details outlined by Deportes Cuatro.

The focus has been how the Blaugrana could possibly fund a deal to keep Messi at the club and ward off interest from other clubs who have more economic possibilities and do not have the volume of club debt that the Catalan giants must pay off.

With this context, the latest report claims that Messi’s salary has to be cut in half in the new contract proposal but the Argentine superstar will not lose out financially due to the security of the duration of the deal – said to be 10 years in length.

🚨🚨 INFORMACIÓN #MESSI 🔵🔴 El Barça presentará a Messi una renovación por diez años ✅ El argentino acepta reducirse el sueldo a la mitadhttps://t.co/enyb09UtZG — Deportes Cuatro (@DeportesCuatro) April 30, 2021

The 33-year-old is out of contract at the Catalan giants at the end of June and he has theoretically been free to speak to other clubs from January due to the expiration date.

Last summer’s Messi news saw him attempt to leave the club as a free agent but he backed down on his stance as he did not want to go to court to force the move, and he stayed for this campaign – but his future now is dominating Barcelona news.

There are less than nine weeks of Messi’s current contract at the Camp Nou left and the club risk losing him as a free agent.