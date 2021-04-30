Barcelona confirm new contract for first-team regular

Defender Oscar Mingueza has penned a new contract at Barcelona through to the summer of 2023, the club have confirmed.

The new contract for the Blaugrana youth product will include a release clause of €100m after a season in which Mingueza has deputised both at right-back and in central defence for the side.

❗ ÚLTIMA HORA ❗️@OscarMingueza serà blaugrana fins al 2023 Tots els detalls 👉 https://t.co/XImbhs9pIG pic.twitter.com/YnUyfy6Ho4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) April 30, 2021

The defender has been on the books at the club since he was aged eight, making 35 appearances for the club’s B side before being promoted to the senior squad this campaign.

This season he has clocked up 35 first-team appearances in Barcelona news and he has netted two goals, including in El Clasico against Real Madrid earlier this month.

From Santa Perpetua de Modoga, Mingueza has been working his way though its ranks for 13 years, playing for all the lower categories of Barcelona before reaching the first team.

Mingueza’s younger sister Ariadna is also on the books of the Catalan giants having made her senior debut for the club’s Femeni side last month.