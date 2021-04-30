Barcelona boss Koeman suspended for two La Liga matches

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has been suspended for two crucial matches in La Liga following his sending off against Granada on Thursday.

The Dutchman was dismissed in the 65th minute of the encounter at the Camp Nou after voicing his displeasure at the officiating after the Andalusian side scored an equaliser.

Koeman’s frustrations did little to assist his side on the pitch, who slumped to a shock 2-1 home loss in a result which added a further layer of uncertainty to the title race – the Blaugrana stay third and missed a chance to go top.

Confirmamos en @EsportsRAC1 El Comité de Competición sanciona Koeman con 2 partidos OUT para Valencia y Atlético#Barça — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) April 30, 2021

He is now set to miss two crucial games for his club – a trip to his former employers Valencia at the Mestalla before then missing the crucial clash against current league leaders Atletico Madrid in the Catalan capital.

It is not yet clear if Koeman intends to appeal that suspension or if he will accept the punishment.