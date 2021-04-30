Atletico Madrid Elche

Atletico Madrid without defensive star for Elche trip

Atletico Madrid defender Renan Lodi will miss their crucial La Liga trip to relegation battling Elche this weekend due to a thigh injury.

The Brazilian international was withdrawn in last weekend’s 2-1 defeat away at Athletic Bilbao with the club since confirming the injury after testing earlier this week.

However, as per reports from Marca, the 23-year old is expected to be fit in time for their vital game away at Barcelona next weekend.

Diego Simeone is expected to rotate his starting options following that disappointing loss in the Basque Country with Mario Hermoso replacing Lodi at left back.

Luis Suarez and Joao Felix could both come in from the start as Los Rojiblancos look to extend their lead at the top of the table after Barcelona’s slip up against Granada in midweek.

