90 percent of Barcelona fans approve of Philippe Coutinho sale

The future of Philippe Coutinho at Barcelona is increasingly unclear but the club’s support base are not split on the player staying at the club or leaving.

The Brazilian playmaker is the subject of transfer speculation linking him with a €40m move to Premier League club Everton this summer and El Mundo Deportivo have run a poll asking the Blaugrana’s fans what they thought of such a move.

Just shy of 90 percent – a total of 89.2 percent – of Barca supports have said that they would approve of the club conducting such a deal this summer.

Coutinho has struggled for form at the Camp Nou and Barcelona news also sees him now likely to miss out the rest of the season due to requiring more knee surgery.

Coutinho has scored three goals and provided two assists for this campaign, spread across 14 appearances having returned from last season on loan at Bayern Munich.