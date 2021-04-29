Watch: Ronald Koeman sent off after Granada equalise at Barcelona

Barcelona face Granada at Camp Nou this evening with the chance to go top of La Liga with a win. The Blaugrana are a point clear of fourth-placed Sevilla, level with second-placed Real Madrid and two behind Atletico Madrid, with a game in hand on all three. Victory this evening would be a big step toward the title for Ronald Koeman’s men.

Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann combined superbly in the 24th minute to give the Blaugrana an invaluable early lead. Griezmann supplied Messi after a smart turn, with the Argentine seamlessly slotting on his favoured left foot to break the Andalusian resistance and get the Catalans off to an excellent start.

Granada got back on level terms, however, in the 63rd minute, when Venezuelan forward Darwin Machis broke through on goal and finished accurately. Things went from bad to worse for Barcelona minutes later, when Koeman was sent off by the referee for seemingly dissenting relating to a decision leading up to the goal.