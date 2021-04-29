Watch: On-loan Real Madrid man Dani Ceballos sees red for Arsenal at Villarreal

Villarreal face Arsenal at La Ceramica this evening in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final. The hosts are seventh in La Liga, having lost three of their last five domestic fixtures. The visitors are tenth in the Premier League, having won one of their last five. Unai Emery, a specialist in the Europa League with three titles under his belt from his time with Sevilla, named a 4-3-3 starting lineup to face his former club.
Geronimo Rulli starts in goal, behind a back four of Juan Foyth, captain Raul Albiol, Pau Torres and Alfonso Pedraza. Etienne Capoue anchors the midfield, with Dani Parejo and Manu Trigueros either side. Gerard Moreno leads the line, flanked by Samuel Chukwueze and Paco Alcacer.
Villarreal took the lead inside the fifth minute, with Trigueros firing home. Albiol doubled their advantage just shy of the half-hour mark, giving Mikel Arteta’s men a veritable mountain to climb, only for things to go from bad to worse for the Englishmen when on-loan Real Madrid man Dani Ceballos saw red in the 57th minute.
Manager Mikel is a good coach; we pray he wins return leg at emirates stadium. Considering his squad depth= Thomas, Auba, Laca, Chambers, Tierney, Martinelli, Pepe, Xhaka, Gabriel and Leno are experienced and “asset value” to win europa league. Almost first 11.
As for the league he had fend much on Loaned and Home base players; He inherited arsenal leadership problem!
On buying Arsenal, its not only the mega money dat matters,the que is wot type of asset value does the buyer have?
Arsenal missed boared chance that will have been best cooperate with fly emirate which is the etihad airways.
KSE,is a world valued assets.
If Usmanov will pay,the que is who is our next coach?
Arsenal as club of tradition can be bought by group of shareholders.
Overall,permanent odegard,kolasinac,rowe,mavropanus,saliba,guenduzi,and lucas.Let go off Dani and free off other fringe players.
If we may bring any player, i prefer AOUR and let go off David and Willian!