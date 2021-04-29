Unai Emery names Villarreal starting lineup to face Arsenal in Europa League semi-final first leg

Villarreal face Arsenal at La Ceramica this evening in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final. The hosts are seventh in La Liga, having lost three of their last five domestic fixtures. The visitors are tenth in the Premier League, having won one of their last five.

¡Y este es un once histórico para todos los groguets! ¡Los once titulares con los que el Villarreal jugará la ida de la semifinales de la @EuropaLeague! 💛 𝗘𝗘𝗘𝗘𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗩𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗡𝗧 💛!#UEL#EsNuestroMomento pic.twitter.com/hJ7lvpbTLJ — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) April 29, 2021

Unai Emery, a specialist in the Europa League with three titles under his belt from his time with Sevilla, named a 4-3-3 starting lineup to face his former club. Geronimo Rulli starts in goal, behind a back four of Juan Foyth, captain Raul Albiol, Pau Torres and Alfonso Pedraza. Etienne Capoue anchors the midfield, with Dani Parejo and Manu Trigueros either side. Gerard Moreno leads the line, flanked by Samuel Chukwueze and Paco Alcacer.

📋 Tonight's team is in… 🇳🇴 Odegaard starts

🇨🇮 Pepe leads the line

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Holding partners Mari #️⃣ #UEL — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 29, 2021

Villarreal overcame Sivasspor, Qarabag FK, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, RB Salzburg, Dynamo Kyiv and Dinamo Zagreb to get this far. Arsenal saw off Rapid Wien, Dundalk, Molde, Benfica, Olympiacos, and Slavia Praha to arrive at La Ceramica in Spain for tonight’s tie.