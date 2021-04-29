The length and salary of David Alaba’s contract at Real Madrid

Bayern Munich star David Alaba has long been the subject of Real Madrid transfer news and his move to the Spanish capital appears to be getting closer.

Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano now reports that the deal is closer than ever with a salary and length of contract agreed between the two parties.

David Alaba to Real Madrid, here we go soon! ⚪️ It’s never been in doubt since January, Real have always been leading the race. Alaba is set to sign his contract with Real Madrid in May for €12m net salary per season. 📲 More details: https://t.co/2dwcQQZRln https://t.co/aL9C3nG34C — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 29, 2021

It is said that the Austrian international is set to net €12m per year from a four-year contract with Los Blancos.

A recent report from Sky Sport had claimed the player had rejected the possibility of a move to either Paris Saint-Germain or Chelsea as he was intent on a move to La Liga.

The Austrian international is out of contract at Bayern this summer and the only question mark remaining was over which club he would join at the end of the season.

Alaba is highly valued for his versatility – capable of playing either centrally or on the left-side of defence or midfield.