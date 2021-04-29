Spanish football morning headlines: Aspas praises Moreno, City brings Mbappe closer to Madrid, Duff slams Hazard

Spanish football morning headlines for April 29th

Iago Aspas: “The best Spanish striker is Gerard Moreno”

Celta Vigo star Iago Aspas has been speaking with Marca about a range of topics. The Galician touched on the difficult nature of the previous two campaigns his club have been forced to contest, as well as his ongoing absence from La Roja and who he sees as the best Spanish frontman operating today aside from himself.

Read more here.

Manchester City brings Kylian Mbappe closer to Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain lost their second consecutive home game in the Champions League knockout stage last night, beaten 2-1 by Manchester City in Paris. PSG put themselves into an early lead through Marquinhos only for Pep Guardiola’s side to mount a remontada in the second half, a result that’s brought Kylian Mbappe closer to deciding to leave PSG for the Spanish capital and Real Madrid according to Diario AS.

Read more here.

“Hazard was never a professional, he turned up in Madrid overweight”

Real Madrid news has been dominated this week by their Champions League tie with Chelsea according to Diario AS. Zinedine Zidane’s men couldn’t beat the Londoners in the home leg of their semi-final, with the Frenchman lining up with a galactico-free starting lineup. Eden Hazard, the supposed star of the team, played just 25 minutes.

Read more here.