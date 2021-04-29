Spanish football evening headlines: Barcelona and Granada name starting lineups, Carvajal out for the season, Ramos could start at Chelsea

Spanish football evening headlines for April 29th

Barcelona and Granada name starting lineups ahead of pivotal La Liga clash

Barcelona face Granada at Camp Nou this evening with the chance to go top of La Liga with a win. The Blaugrana are a point clear of fourth-placed Sevilla, level with second-placed Real Madrid and two behind Atletico Madrid, with a game in hand on all three. Victory this evening would be a big step toward the title for Ronald Koeman’s men.

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal out for the season

Real Madrid have been dealt a huge injury blow with news that right-back Dani Carvajal will miss the rest of the season through injury. The 29-year-old has been limited to just 15 appearances across all competitions this season due to injury problems and he is not likely to return again this campaign.

Sergio Ramos returns for Real Madrid and could start at Chelsea

Real Madrid have been handed a massive fitness boost with the news that captain Sergio Ramos has returned to full training. As per Diario AS, the central defender is likely to be in the matchday squad for this weekend’s La Liga clash against Osasuna and is a contender to start in Wednesday night’s Champions League encounter against Chelsea.

