Sergio Ramos willing to drop salary in exchange for a longer contract at Real Madrid

The soap opera that is Sergio Ramos’ contract negotiations with Real Madrid is still going according to Mundo Deportivo. Just as it seemed the Andalusian centre-back’s time at the Santiago Bernabeu was coming to a close, it seems that Ramos has now agreed to reduce his salary in exchange for a two-year deal.

Madrid are currently only offering him a one-year deal, a policy Madrid have always followed with players of Ramos’ age, given he’s 35. Ramos and his circle want to stay in the Spanish capital, but there’s no definitive decision yet made. The Madrid captain is due to meet with president Florentino Perez in the coming days for a discussion.

From a sporting perspective, Ramos is still recuperating from a muscle injury. His ambition is to be fit for Madrid’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on May 5th. Los Blancos go into that having secured a 1-1 draw at Valdebebas in the first leg.