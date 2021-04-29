Real Madrid defender Carvajal out for the season

Real Madrid have been dealt a huge injury blow with news that right-back Dani Carvajal will miss the rest of the season through injury.

The 29-year-old has been limited to just 15 appearances across all competitions this season due to injury problems and he is not likely to return again this campaign.

As per Diario AS, a muscular injury in his right leg will sideline him for the remaining weeks of the season.

The Spain international’s season has been blighted by muscular injuries and he has been sidelined for a combined three months since October, when he suffered an injury to his knee ligaments.

He has missed a total of 29 matches this season and Lucas Vazquez has stepped into the breach at right-back over those months – although he too is also out for the remainder of the campaign.

It is likely that either Nacho Fernandez or Alvaro Odriozola will now deputise in the position for the remainder of the campaign.