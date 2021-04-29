Manchester City brings Kylian Mbappe closer to Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain lost their second consecutive home game in the Champions League knockout stage last night, beaten 2-1 by Manchester City in Paris. PSG put themselves into an early lead through Marquinhos only for Pep Guardiola’s side to mount a remontada in the second half, a result that’s brought Kylian Mbappe closer to deciding to leave PSG for the Spanish capital and Real Madrid according to Diario AS.

Mbappe was the lowest-rated PSG player by L’Equipe this morning, highlighting his inability to create danger on the break, despite the Frenchman going into the game in the best moment of his career. Mbappe has already sowed panic amongst the Barcelona and Bayern Munich defences, but John Stones and Ruben Dias marshalled him well.

Recovering the deficit in Manchester won’t be easy given City’s strength, and a semi-final exit would harm PSG’s chances of retaining Mbappe. He’s won everything there is to win so far despite the Champions League, so might look further afield rather than renew the contract set to expire in the summer of 2022. At just 22, Mbappe has a long career ahead of him, and Madrid want to see him wear white. The two have been flirting for years, but PSG’s exit at the semi-final stage could lead them to consummate their relationship.