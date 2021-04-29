Barcelona aiming for 25,000 fans for Atletico Madrid clash

It is a clash that could go a long way to deciding this season’s La Liga title and it could be played in front of 25,000 fans.

Barcelona want their home game against Atletico Madrid this month to have a capacity of 25,000 – a quarter of the full capacity of their Camp Nou stadium.

The full details are published by Catalan newspaper Ara, as cited by El Mundo Deportivo, outlining the Blaugrana’s intention to return fans at a 25 percent capacity for the game.

The club are still awaiting confirmation from the government, health authorities and the league before proceeding with such plans, that would naturally have no bar or restaurant services or normal facilities open.

Supporters have not been in stadiums across the top two divisions of Spanish football since March of last year due to the outbreak of the virus across Europe.

Football across Spain was then paused for three months before the 2019/20 campaign was concluded across June and July, but fans have not yet been allowed to return to stadia due to the stringent health guidance.

There are five rounds of action remaining in the league spreading through to May, and with the increasing rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine and falling rates of infection throughout Spain, there is a sense of optimism that fans may be returning soon.