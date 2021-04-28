Watch: Ex-Madrid man Angel Di Maria assists Marquinhos in PSG’s opener against Manchester City

Real Madrid will decide whether they’re to play in this season’s Champions League final in London next week following their 1-1 draw with Chelsea last night at Valdebebas, while their potential opponents face off this evening in France. Paris Saint-Germain host Manchester City in the other semi-final, with the first leg in Paris.

PSG qualified from a group containing Manchester United, Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir, before knocking out Barcelona in the last 16 and Bayern Munich in the quarter-final. City’s group contained Marseille, Olympiacos and Porto, and they defeated Bundesliga pair Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 and quarter-final respectively.

The hosts took the lead inside the opening quarter of an hour. Former Madrid man Angel Di Maria was instrumental, whipping in a left-footed corner from the right side to meet Marquinhos in the air. The Brazilian centre-back rose highest to steer his header past City goalkeeper Ederson and into the back of the net, wheeling away before being embraced by former Barcelona man Neymar and his teammates.