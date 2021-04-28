The political decision that means Real Madrid’s Marcelo will miss Chelsea second leg

Real Madrid are set to be without defender Marcelo for their Champions League semi final second leg against Chelsea next week under bizarre circumstances.

As per a report in El Mundo, the Brazilian will not be able to travel with his teammates to London because he has been called up for electoral duties in the Madrid elections.

The report claims that Los Blancos have been working with the city’s electoral authorities to reverse the decision, which would see Marcelo be working on election day for the regional votes.

The Madrid assembly election will be held on Tuesday 4 May with Madrid’s trip to Chelsea the following day, but Covid-19 travelling restrictions would restrict him from travelling abroad having worked on those elections.

The veteran left-back – who was deployed as wing-back in the first leg draw on Tuesday – has firmly lost his starting role at left-back to Ferland Mendy but had been recalled in the Frenchman’s absence.

There is precedent that may see the Marcelo decision reversed – Levante goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez was released from electoral duty as it clashed with his side’s game, with the club successful with their appeal.