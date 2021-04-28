Spanish football headlines: Barcelona not worried by PSG’s Messi approach, CEO leaves Camp Nou and Marcelo out of Chelsea return

Spanish football headlines for April 28.

Barca unworried by Messi situation

Barcelona are aware of interest from Paris Saint-Germain in Lionel Messi but they are not concerned, report El Mundo Deportivo.

The report claims that the Blaugrana believe it is normal for the Parisians to try and sign the player in the current circumstances, but they are preparing an offer of their own and are calm about the situation.

CEO leaves Barcelona

The changes in the boardroom at Barcelona are continuing under new president Joan Laporta with CEO Oscar Grau the latest to depart the club.

As per a report in El Mundo Deportivo, Grau’s successor Ferran Reverter and vice president Rafa Yuste informed him yesterday.

Grau was one of four individuals in Barcelona news who was arrested earlier this year in Barcagate.

Marcelo’s Champions League exclusion

Real Madrid are set to be without defender Marcelo for their Champions League semi final second leg against Chelsea next week under bizarre circumstances.

As per a report in El Mundo, the Brazilian will not be able to travel with his teammates to London because he has been called up for electoral duties in the Madrid elections.

The report claims that Los Blancos have been working with the city’s electoral authorities to reverse the decision, which would see Marcelo be working on election day for the regional votes.