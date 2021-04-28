Real Madrid could sign Eintracht Frankfurt’s Andre Silva through swap deal with Luka Jovic

Andre Silva is having the best season of his career with Eintracht Frankfurt according to Diario AS. The Portuguese has scored 26 goals and contributed nine assists in 31 games, serving as a key cog in his team’s excellent Bundesliga campaign. He’s keen to make the leap to a top-tier European club, however, with Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United all interested.

Real Madrid have also entered the running, with the idea being for Los Blancos to exchange Luka Jovic, who’s currently at Eintracht on loan from Madrid, for Silva. Jovic has a contract with Madrid until 2025 but isn’t part of Zinedine Zidane’s plans, so the club are looking to move him on this summer. It would be a part-exchange, with Madrid willing to purchase Silva in exchange for Jovic plus €20m.

Silva is no stranger to Spain, playing in La Liga for the 2018/19 season with Sevilla. He played 40 games for the Andalusian club, scoring eleven goals and contributing three assists, before heading to Italy with Milan, where he scored 16 goals and contributed five assists. He arrived in the Bundesliga last summer, and hasn’t looked back since.