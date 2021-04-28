Martin Odegaard explains Arsenal move and Zidane influence in Real Madrid switch

Martin Odegaard is starring on loan at Arsenal and the questions now are whether he will remain in North London from Real Madrid beyond the current season.

The Norwegian international had made just one league start for Madrid since September and made just one fleeting substitute appearance in the last 12 matches for Los Blancos before joining the Gunners in January.

The 22-year-old has been involved in 14 matches with Arsenal – including nine starts – and is now getting the continuity at the club in terms of playing time that he was not afforded in the Spanish capital.

Speaking in quotes carried by El Espanol, Odegaard says of joining the Gunners that it was a “new step” for him in terms of his performance on the pitch.

Regarding his arrival at Madrid from Norway back in January 2015 he acknowledges what convinced him to join Los Blancos – which was influenced by the presence of current Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane: “For me, the most important thing was the plans they had for me at the club, which consisted of training with the first team and occasionally playing with them.

“My main team initially would be Castilla, who Zidane was coaching at the time. I think that for me, at 16, it was a good solution.”