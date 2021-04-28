Barcelona aware of PSG attempt to sign Lionel Messi

Barcelona are aware of interest from Paris Saint-Germain in Lionel Messi but they are not concerned, report El Mundo Deportivo.

A report from TNT Sports Brazil and journalist Marcelo Bechler outlined how the Parisians had lodged an offer of a two-year contract for the superstar plus the option of a further year.

Read more: Paris Saint-Germain present offer to Lionel Messi that Barcelona can’t match according to hyper-reliable Brazilian journalist

The report claims that the Blaugrana believe it is normal for the French champions to try and sign the player in the current circumstances, but they are preparing an offer of their own and are calm about the situation.

That is despite the fact that PSG – who eliminated Barca from this season’s Champions League – are in a much stronger position financially to offer the player a contract.

The 33-year-old is out of contract at the Catalan giants at the end of June and he has theoretically been free to speak to other clubs from January due to the expiration date.

Last summer’s Messi news saw him attempt to leave the club as a free agent but he backed down on his stance as he did not want to go to court to force the move, and he stayed for this campaign – but his future now is dominating Barcelona news.

With only nine weeks remaining of Messi’s current contract, all eyes will now be on his future beyond this season.

PSG and Manchester City are among a select group of clubs who would be able to countenance signing the player economically.