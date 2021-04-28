Barcelona agree three-year contract extension with B team star

Barcelona B team star Nico Gonzalez has an agreement in principle at the club to extend his contract by three years.

The details are carried by a report in El Mundo Deportivo where it is claimed that only the finishing touches are needed on the deal to make it official.

It is said that he will remain in the B team for next season but will be included in first-team training and matchday squads, particularly if other players are unavailable through injury or suspension.

Whilst the holding midfielder – the son of Deportivo La Coruna legend Fran – has not yet made his senior debut, he has made 20 appearances for the B side and provided two assists.

The Spain Under-19 international stands at 1.88m tall and although the Galician’s contract expires this summer, the club are hopeful of pinning him to a long-term deal that is likely to include first-team opportunities.