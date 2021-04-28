Athletic Bilbao and Real Valladolid play out thrilling 2-2 draw at San Mames

Athletic Bilbao and Real Valladolid played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at San Mames in La Liga on Wednesday evening. Jon Morcillo gave the hosts the lead in the 14th minute only for Fabian Orellana to equalise for Pucela in the 70th. Veteran forward Raul Garcia regained Athletic’s lead in the 76th, but Shon Weissman equalised again in the 85th.

The result leaves Athletic in ninth, having drawn four of their last five. They’re a point clear of Celta Vigo in tenth and level with Granada in eighth, seven points off seventh-placed Villarreal and eight off Real Betis and a European spot. Valladolid are hovering dangerously above the relegation zone in 17th, level on points with 18th place Elche and one behind 16th place Alaves.

Los Leones travel to Sevilla next, before a home clash with Osasuna. They then go to Huesca before hosting Real Madrid, finishing off the season at Elche. Valladolid host Betis next before travelling to Valencia, then welcoming Villarreal to the Jose Zorrilla. Pucela then head to Real Sociedad before closing the season at home against Atletico Madrid.