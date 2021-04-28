Antoine Griezmann “has more confidence now” – Barcelona boss Koeman

The story of Antoine Griezmann at Barcelona has been one full of ups and downs but the Frenchman appears to be finding his true form.

Following on from a run of 10 games in which he failed to find the back of the net, Griezmann has now scored eight goals across his most recent 10 matches for club and country including four in his last three.

The club’s boss Ronald Koeman now has revealed that the forward is playing with more confidence and is a very important player for the squad.

Koeman told reporters on Wednesday, in quotes carried by Diario Sport: “Antoine is a very important player for us. During the summer we spoke with him.

“Whenever forwards are not clinical enough they can be criticised but I really like him as a player – he works so hard for the team and he always helps us, and looks out for the group.

“He has had some bad luck this season but he has more confidence now, that is true. He demonstrated that with his first goal against Villarreal; you needed confidence to score that. We hope he continues like this.”

Griezmann has netted 18 goals across all competitions this season for the Blaugrana but he has not always been among the first names on the teamsheet due to the high level of competition within the squad.

However, due to his recent run of form it appears likely that he will be a pivotal player in this season’s title run-in.