Victor Ruiz set for Real Betis contract extension

Real Betis defender Victor Ruiz is set to extend his rolling contract at the Estadio Benito Villamarin this summer.

The veteran centre back signed a one-year deal as part of a free transfer from Turkish side Besiktas at the start of the 2020/21 La Liga campaign and he has established himself as ever present in Manuel Pellegrini’s defence this season.

After impressing the former Manchester City boss with his consistency at the heart of the defence, including a key role in the 0-0 draw at Real Madrid last weekend, he will now be offered a renewal.

According to reports from ABC, via Mundo Deportivo, the 32-year old has already entered into contract negotiations with the club over another 12 months in Andalucia.

Pellegrini will move to tie Ruiz’s centre back partner Aissa Mandi to a new long term deal in the coming months with the Algerian international also out of contract at the club this summer.