Spanish football evening headlines: Madrid and Chelsea name starting lineups, Guardiola makes Neymar claim, Konrad could leave Barcelona

Spanish football evening headlines for April 27th

Real Madrid and Chelsea name starting lineups ahead of Champions League semi-final first leg

Real Madrid welcome Chelsea to Valdebebas this evening for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. It’s the first time they’ve ever faced the London club in Europe’s elite competition, and will be keen to set themselves up nicely before the return leg at Stamford Bridge. Los Blancos beat Liverpool in the quarter-final.

Pep Guardiola claims Barcelona would have won more Champions League titles if Neymar had stayed at the club

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has hailed Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar ahead of tomorrow’s night Champions League semi final showdown. The former Barcelona head coach is hoping to lead his team to their first ever Champions League final next month but they face a mammoth task against the 2020 beaten finalists.

Konrad de la Fuente could leave Barcelona this summer

Konrad de la Fuente’s future is very much up in the air according to Marca, with all signs pointing to an exit from Barcelona. The youngster has a lot of interest from other clubs, and will sit down with the Blaugrana’s hierarchy once the season ends. He’s said to want to be clear about what his role will be next season, an important one in his growth.

