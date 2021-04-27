Real Madrid set for 3-5-2 line up against Chelsea

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is set to field an altered 3-5-2 formation in tonight’s Champions League semi-final first leg at home to Chelsea.

The French boss will have his starting options restricted by injuries to key players including skipper Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vazquez, Ferland Mendy and Fede Valverde.

The absence of full back pair Vazquez and Mendy has forced Zidane into a rethink of his defensive shape with three centre backs now across the back line.

However, German star Toni Kroos is back fit and should play in central midfield alongside Casemiro and Luka Modric with Dani Carvajal and Marcelo in new inverted wing back roles.

Vinicius Junior will partner Karim Benzema in attack, according to reports from Diario AS, with the Brazilian playing just behind the Los Blancos captain for the night.

POSSIBLE REAL MADRID STARTING XI V CHELSEA

Courtois; Nacho, Varane, Militao; Carvajal, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Marcelo; Vinicius, Benzema

Image via Diario AS