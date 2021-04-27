Real Madrid and Chelsea name starting lineups ahead of Champions League semi-final first leg

Real Madrid welcome Chelsea to Valdebebas this evening for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. It’s the first time they’ve ever faced the London club in Europe’s elite competition, and will be keen to set themselves up nicely before the return leg at Stamford Bridge. Los Blancos beat Liverpool in the quarter-final.

Zinedine Zidane opted to set his team up in what appears to be a 3-5-2 shape pre-game. Thibaut Courtois starts in goal against his former club, behind a back three of Eder Militao, Raphael Varane and Nacho. Dani Carvajal and captain Marcelo start as wing-backs, either side of a midfield three of Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric. Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior will look to do the damage in the final third.

Chelsea have been revitalised ever since Thomas Tuchel took over, and sit fourth in the Premier League having won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five. They’ve kept clean sheets in 75% of games contested with Tuchel on the bench, building their success on a mean defence. They beat Porto in the quarter-finals.