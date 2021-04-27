Real Betis star Emerson edges closer to Barcelona switch

Real Betis defender Emerson is rumoured to be edging ever closer to a summer move to La Liga rivals Barcelona.

The Brazilian international originally joined La Blaugrana from his boyhood club Atletico Mineiro in January 2019 as part of a unique co-ownership project with Real Betis.

As part of the deal, Emerson joined Manuel Pellegrini’s side on a two-year loan at the start of his five-year contract with the Catalans, who retained the option to buy him outright for €6m in 2021.

However, both Real Betis and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain have been linked with a summer offer for him, with Ronald Koeman unsure on whether to make a move for the 22-year old.

But, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are not willing to sever ties with the player for less than €20m and they have rejected PSG’s starting offer of €15m.

The club could now shell out their €6m clause, to avoid losing out on a potential future sale, and sell him on in the next 12 months.