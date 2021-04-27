Paris Saint-Germain present offer to Lionel Messi that Barcelona can’t match according to hyper-reliable Brazilian journalist

Paris Saint-Germain have presented an offer to Barcelona captain Lionel Messi according to TNT Sports Brazil and journalist Marcelo Bechler, report Mundo Deportivo. The French club have offered the Argentine a contract for two seasons with the option of a third.

PSG believe that the offer they’ve presented to Messi can’t be matched by Barcelona from a financial perspective, and from a sporting perspective they can point to the fact that they made the final of last season’s Champions League and are in the semi-finals this season having eliminated Barcelona themselves in the last 16.

Messi’s contract with the Blaugrana expires on June 30th, and the 33-year-old is yet to make a decision on his future. In fact, he won’t do so until the season’s end. Messi lifted the Copa del Rey this month and his team are still in the fight for La Liga, favourites in fact. Bechler, the same journalist who broke Neymar’s move to PSG in 2017 and the infamous burofax incident last summer, is hyper-reliable.