Neymar hints at PSG stay as contract talks progress

Former Barcelona superstar Neymar has hinted he is close to agreeing a new long term deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian international will enter into the final year of his contract in the French capital this summer after joining in a world record deal from the Catalan giants back in 2017.

However, he has been consistently linked with a sensational return to La Blaugrana in the last 12 months, amid reports he wants to leave the Ligue 1 champions.

But despite the growing speculation, the 29-year old has dropped a major hint over where his future lies ahead of showdown talks with PSG this summer.

“I have already talked about this (my contract renewal) before the last game”, as per reports from Marca.

“I am very happy in Paris. We are talking with PSG and I feel good, I feel happy.”

Neymar was speaking ahead of PSG’s Champions League semi final against Premier League leaders Manchester City tomorrow night where he will be reunited with former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola.

The former Santos star claimed he is confident PSG can go on and secure their first ever Champions League title next month, after losing the 2020 final to Bayern Munich, but admitted City will be a very difficult opponent to get past in the last four.