Miralem Pjanic set to return for Barcelona ahead of Granada clash

Barcelona‘s squad to face Granada in midweek La Liga action is set to be boosted by the return of Miralem Pjanic from injury.

The Bosnian international missed last weekend’s 2-1 win over Villarreal due to a minor knee problem but according to reports from Diario AS he has now returned to full training and will rejoin the squad.

La Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman is expected to include him as a substitute against the Andalucians, as they aim to take advantage of their game in hand, to overtake Atletico Madrid at the top of the table with a win.

Despite the positive news over Pjanic, Koeman is unlikely to be able to call on either Ansu Fati or Philippe Coutinho again this season due to long term injuries.

However, Danish international Martin Braithwaite could return for the final two weeks of the campaign after stepping up his own recovery from injury in recent days.