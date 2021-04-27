Martin Odegaard likely to return to Real Madrid after loan deal with Arsenal ends

Arsenal want to retain Martin Odegaard beyond his current loan deal, but Real Madrid have no intention of parting with the Norwegian playmaker according to Diario AS. Los Blancos are counting on the midfielder for both next season and beyond, and Zinedine Zidane spoke with him after he moved to London in the winter.

Odegaard spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad, and expected minutes upon his return to the Santiago Bernabeu for this season. It didn’t happen, and Odegaard pushed through a move after playing just 367 minutes between the start of the season and Christmas, or four complete games. Mikel Arteta, on the other hand, is delighted with him, and has made it clear that he’d love to retain his services.

Madrid, however, are conscious of Luka Modric’s age. The Croatian midfielder has been outstanding this season, but at 35 his days are numbered. Zidane is lacking in central midfield options beyond his favoured trio of Casemiro, Modric and Toni Kroos, with Fede Valverde the only other deep option trusted by the Frenchman. Odegaard will get chances next season in the Spanish capital, so Arteta and Arsenal will have to look elsewhere.