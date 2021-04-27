Konrad de la Fuente could leave Barcelona this summer

Konrad de la Fuente’s future is very much up in the air according to Marca, with all signs pointing to an exit from Barcelona. The youngster has a lot of interest from other clubs, and will sit down with the Blaugrana’s hierarchy once the season ends. He’s said to want to be clear about what his role will be next season, an important one in his growth.

The sentiment seems to be that if Barcelona B earn promotion he could stay, but if not he’ll almost certainly be on his way. He’s featured for the first team this season but is yet to earn the trust of Ronald Koeman, most certainly not in the way the likes of Oscar Mingueza and Ilaix Moriba have. He’s played two Champions League games and one Copa del Rey game, but is yet to make his La Liga debut. The winger faces stiff competition.

Konrad signed a deal to 2022 in 2019, with an option for a two-year extension included. He scored a brace for Barcelona B on Sunday afternoon, two goals against Alcoyano in a 2-1 victory. He has offers from other clubs, and Barcelona are in need of an injection of cash. A final decision won’t be made until it’s decided whether Barcelona B will be playing in Segunda or not next season, however, with Koeman’s word also thought important.