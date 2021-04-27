Karim Benzema earns Real Madrid draw in Champions League semi-final first leg against Chelsea

Real Madrid welcomed Chelsea to Valdebebas this evening for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final and drew 1-1. It was the first time they’ve ever faced the London club in Europe’s elite competition, and went into the game keen to set themselves up nicely for the return leg at Stamford Bridge. The visitors return to London with a precious away goal, but the tie’s very much in the balance.

Chelsea, revitalised since Thomas Tuchel took over, took the lead in the 14th minute. Antonio Rudiger played a high ball over the top to catch out the Madrid defence and give Christian Pulisic space. The Chelsea man became the first American to score in the semi-final of the Champions League, turning Thibaut Courtois before finishing neatly.

The Londoners’ lead didn’t last long. Madrid got back on level terms in the 29th minute. Toni Kroos played a short corner to Luka Modric, who fed Marcelo. The Brazilian dropped the ball to the back post, where Casemiro sent it back across goal. A scramble ensued, but Karim Benzema seized an opening and directed a stunning overhead kick past Edouard Mendy and into the back of the net to earn Madrid an important draw.