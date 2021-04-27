Juventus to compete with Barcelona to sign Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay’s future won’t be at Lyon, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Dutch forward will be playing his football in either La Liga or Serie A next season according to the Catalan paper, with Barcelona and Juventus keen on acquiring his services. He’ll be available on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with the French club.

Ronald Koeman loves him having worked with him with the Netherlands, but there isn’t unanimous backing for the deal at the Blaugrana. The player’s representatives have met with Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany in recent times and been offered half of what he had agreed to with Barcelona last October, necessary from the Catalan club’s perspective due to their financial problems.

It’s within this context Juventus’ firm interest has emerged. Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata aren’t certain to be playing their football in Turin next season, and the club’s sporting director, Fabio Paratici, is keen to recruit Memphis. The player himself wants to join Barcelona, however, so a deal is far from close.