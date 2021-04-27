Geremi: Zinedine Zidane is the best coach in the world

Former Real Madrid and Chelsea midfielder Geremi has claimed Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane is the best manager in the world.

The ex Cameroonian international was speaking ahead of the tonight’s Champions League semi-final showdown between his two former clubs in the Spanish capital.

Geremi enjoyed success at both clubs during his playing career, winning two Champions Leagues and one La Liga title in Madrid, between 1999 and 2003, before joining the Blues and lifting two Premier League titles.

His second Champions League title came via a memorable final win over Bayer Leverkusen in Glasgow, where Zidane netted one of the competition’s most famous goals, and Geremi believes the Frenchman is matching his on field exploits as a coach.

“Zidane is a guy who loves what he is doing and only he can decide what he wants to do,” he told an interview with Radio Marca.

“If Zidane wins another Champions League it is something we have never seen before, but even if he does not win it, he is still the best coach in the world.

“When you see Zidane’s career as a coach, you see he has only a few years, but so many titles.

“His percentage is the best, he is young, but with many titles. No one has ever done that before.”

Despite seeing his two ex employers going head to head for a place in next month’s final, against either Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester City, Geremi he was unable to pick a winner in the last four stage.