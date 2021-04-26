Why Barcelona are concerned ahead of midweek La Liga clash

The title race in La Liga is hotting up ahead of the closing weeks of the season and Barcelona may now be considered title favourites.

This weekend saw both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid drop points, meaning that the Blaugrana will go top of the table if they beat Granada on Thursday night.

The Catalan giants are now two points behind Atleti and are level on points with Los Blancos, but this is their game in hand over the capital sides.

Sevilla meanwhile, are just one point further back.

El Mundo Deportivo highlight how a quartet of Barca players are one yellow card away from a one-game suspension – so if they are booked against Granada on Thursday they will be ruled out of the subsequent trip to Valencia.

Lionel Messi, Frenkie de Jong, Oscar Mingueza and Antoine Griezmann are the four players who will be wary of being booked, as a trip to the Mestalla is a major banana skin for the Blaugrana in their season run-in.