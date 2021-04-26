Vinicius Junior: “I want to write my name into Real Madrid history”

This week’s Real Madrid news is focused on their upcoming Champions League against Chelsea.

The star of the previous round for Los Blancos was Vinicius Junior, who netted twice in the 3-1 aggregate victory over Liverpool to book Madrid’s place in the last four.

The Brazilian’s double in the first leg accounted for two of his three goals across his last 40 appearances for club and country – with his inconsistency in front of goal often being a source of frustration.

However, the 20-year-old has now given an interview to UEFA, that has been carried by Spanish radio station Cadena Cope, in which he outlines his self-confidence and belief that he can become a legend in the Spanish capital.

Vinicius has said: “This is the best team in the world and I am very happy to be here. Everyone loves me and does everything possible to help me. To score those two goals in such an important match (against Liverpool) and getting the team into the semi-final of the biggest competition in the world is the best feeling.”

The forward reserved particular praise for Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, of whom he said: “I learn from Zidane every day, he is a great coach. He also gives me a lot of confidence and I learn all kinds of things on the pitch. In terms of tactics, he was one of the coaches who pushed me the most to do things and now I do them very naturally and calmly.”

Vinicius has a long-term contract in the Spanish capital through to the summer of 2025 and he has said: “Now I am a completely different player, but with the same characteristics as before. I want to continue playing for Real Madrid, winning titles, scoring goals and bringing joy to the fans.

“I want to write my name into Real Madrid history.”